Man dies while hiking in Santa Monica Mountains

EMBED </>More Videos

A man hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades collapsed and died on Sunday. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) --
A man hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades collapsed and died on Sunday.

The man was identified as James Duncan, 52, of Porter Ranch. He was on a remote trail off East Topanga Fire Road near Topanga State Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was not breathing when they found him. Paramedics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy to determine the cause of Duncan's death is pending.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hikinglos angeles fire departmentPacific PalisadesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News