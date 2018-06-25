Man dies while hiking in Santa Monica Mountains

A man hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades collapsed and died on Sunday.The man was identified as James Duncan, 52, of Porter Ranch. He was on a remote trail off East Topanga Fire Road near Topanga State Park on Sunday afternoon.The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was not breathing when they found him. Paramedics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.An autopsy to determine the cause of Duncan's death is pending.