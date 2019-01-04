Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (Tammy Webber/AP Photo)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A man visiting Yosemite National Park died on Christmas Day near Nevada Fall, according to National Park officials.

On Dec. 25, park rangers received a 911 call regarding a man with a head injury in the Silver Apron area, which is a body of water between Vernal and Nevada Falls.

Park officials say rangers arrived on scene within an hour and the man was removed from the water.

They immediately began to render aid, but the man died from his injuries.

Officials say an investigation is underway but it will take longer than usual because of the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parkdeath investigationnational park servicegovernment shutdown
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey discusses murder law adjustment
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
Giant plastic cleaning device in Pacific breaks, to be towed back to CA
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Show More
'Escape Room' fire kills 5 teenage girls in Poland
Toaster ovens put to the test by Consumer Reports
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
San Bernardino hit-and-run: Car strikes woman crossing street
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
More News