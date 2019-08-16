Man and his dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a bizarre and heartbreaking story in Houston involving a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel of a car.

A man was killed when she hit him with the vehicle, according to police. The man's dog, who he was walking, was also killed.

Aerial footage showed the scene just after the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Many questions remain as police continue to piece together what happened.

Neighbors tell ABC7's sister station, ABC13, that the man was seen walking his dogs often. No one knows how or why the young girl was behind the wheel.

Witnesses said they even saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

"They did her like she was drunk," one woman said. "We were wondering why they would do that test on her if she's just like a teenager. She's not supposed to be drunk or anything."

"That's the big question," a neighbor said. "I mean, for me, I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car, especially not at that age. Very tragic for the gentleman and his dog to be hit and killed."

Houston police would only confirm that an investigation is ongoing. Neighbors said the young girl is back home with her family.

