Man dragged several blocks in Arlington Heights hit-and-run

Police say a man was reaching out of his parked car when he was hit at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Washington Boulevard and 4th Avenue. (KABC)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit a man and dragged him several blocks in Arlington Heights.

Police say a man was reaching out of his parked car when he was hit at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Washington Boulevard and 4th Avenue.

Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the moment the man was hit, and police say he was then dragged about a quarter mile before coming free from the vehicle a few blocks away, south of 21st Street on 2nd Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle continued on, and the man crawled to the porch of a house to ask for help.

The victim survived the incident despite the impact and was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Police are still looking for the driver, but do not currently have a description of the driver or the vehicle.
