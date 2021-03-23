Man drives through Diamond Bar protesters at rally against anti-Asian hate

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A hate crime investigation is underway after a suspect in Diamond Bar drove past several people walking on a crosswalk during a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans.

Video shows a group of demonstrators walking on the crosswalk when the driver runs a red light and almost hits some of the pedestrians. The driver makes a U-turn and is heard yelling profanity at them.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the incident happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard around noon Sunday. The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Grand Avenue before leaving the scene.

Rallies were held in Diamond Bar, Garden Grove and Alhambra to speak out against a nationwide increase in violence against Asian-Americans.



"The brazenness of doing this at an Anti-Hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to harass and bully communities of color," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the confrontation is being investigated as a hate crime. According to a news release, the suspect's vehicle license plate was captured on video and investigators are attempting to identify the male suspect.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to the sheriff's department.

