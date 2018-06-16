Man facing attempted murder, arson charges following Burbank fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Gilberto Siose, 50, of Los Angeles was booked for attempted murder, arson of an inhabited dwelling and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities have identified and charged a suspect that was arrested for terrorizing a Burbank neighborhood on Friday night.

Gilberto Siose, 50, of Los Angeles was booked for attempted murder, arson of an inhabited dwelling and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence after police say he forced his way into a residence armed with a handgun and fired several shots before setting the home on fire.

RELATED: Armed suspect caught after hours-long search; Burbank house destroyed in fire

Siose reportedly came to the Niagara Street residence looking for a woman he once dated, according to the Burbank Police Department.

He later broke into another home before being taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Nobody was injured during the altercations.

Siose is currently being held on $6,045,000 bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firearsonattempted murderarrestdomestic violenceshootingBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Burbank suspect caught after hours-long search, house fire
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News