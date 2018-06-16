Authorities have identified and charged a suspect that was arrested for terrorizing a Burbank neighborhood on Friday night.Gilberto Siose, 50, of Los Angeles was booked for attempted murder, arson of an inhabited dwelling and an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence after police say he forced his way into a residence armed with a handgun and fired several shots before setting the home on fire.Siose reportedly came to the Niagara Street residence looking for a woman he once dated, according to the Burbank Police Department.He later broke into another home before being taken into custody early Saturday morning.Nobody was injured during the altercations.Siose is currently being held on $6,045,000 bail.