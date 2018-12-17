A man authorities said trespassed on the Bridge to Nowhere suffered injuries after he fell into the canyon below while using a rope swing.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Angeles National Forest, but they weren't alerted until 4 p.m.A rescue helicopter was used to rescue the victim, whom authorities said is a man in his 20s. They said he fell about 200 feet into the canyon below.He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.Authorities said the bridge is privately owned and the man trespassed to use a rope swing.It was unclear how he fell.