Man falls into canyon near Bridge to Nowhere after trespassing to use rope swing, authorities say

A man authorities said trespassed on the Bridge to Nowhere suffered injuries after he fell into the canyon below while using a rope swing.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Angeles National Forest, but they weren't alerted until 4 p.m.

A rescue helicopter was used to rescue the victim, whom authorities said is a man in his 20s. They said he fell about 200 feet into the canyon below.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

Authorities said the bridge is privately owned and the man trespassed to use a rope swing.

It was unclear how he fell.
