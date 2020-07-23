Man fatally shot after leaving house party in Ladera Heights

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Ladera Heights.
LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 20s was shot and killed after attending a house party in Ladera Heights Wednesday night, authorities said.

Deputies assigned to the Marina Del Rey station responded to the shooting in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man got into an argument at a party at a nearby residence. Video on social media shows a large house party in the area at the time.

When the victim left the party, he was confronted again by the suspect and a fight ensued. During the fight, the suspect shot the man.

A detailed suspect description was unavailable.

The victim was not identified.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
