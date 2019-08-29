Man fatally shot at cannabis dispensary in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a cannabis dispensary in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police said.The shooting occurred inside a dispensary on the 8100 block of South Broadway at approximately 1 a.m.Police said a man was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.The victim was not immediately identified.Two people were questioned, but police said there were no suspects at the time.It was not known if the shooting was gang-related or what led to the incident.