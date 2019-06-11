Man shot, killed at Stater Bros. in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Stater Bros. supermarket in San Bernardino, officials say.

Multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting at the store in the 400 block of East Baseline Street.

San Bernardino police say a man, 23-year-old Reginald Williams Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspects and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Detectives are reviewing video from the market's security cameras.
