Man fatally shot by deputies in East Los Angeles

A fatal deputy-involved shooting occurred in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.After responding to a robbery call at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on Colonia De Las Magnolias at around 2 a.m., deputies confronted several suspects and a struggle ensued.During the struggle, deputies fatally shot a man between the age of 20 and 25, officials said.Homicide detectives later arrived on the scene, where family members believe the possible victim was their 21-year-old son."We're just distraught," the possible victim's mother Lisa Vargas said. "We're trying to figure out what is going on here, is this our family member? They won't even tell us."