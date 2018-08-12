Man fatally shot by deputies in East Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

After responding to a robbery call at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on Colonia De Las Magnolias at around 2 a.m., deputies fatally shot a man between the age of 20 and 25, officials said.

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fatal deputy-involved shooting occurred in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

After responding to a robbery call at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on Colonia De Las Magnolias at around 2 a.m., deputies confronted several suspects and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, deputies fatally shot a man between the age of 20 and 25, officials said.

Homicide detectives later arrived on the scene, where family members believe the possible victim was their 21-year-old son.

"We're just distraught," the possible victim's mother Lisa Vargas said. "We're trying to figure out what is going on here, is this our family member? They won't even tell us."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeputy-involved shootingshootingrobberyman shotlos angeles county sheriff's departmentEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Decomposing body found in column of Lancaster supermarket
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Santa Clarita restaurant bursts into flames
Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Pasadena
Holy Fire containment rises to 36 percent; 22,158 acres burned
Holy Fire evacuees thank firefighters who risked their lives
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Man found dead in vacant car wash in Tustin
Show More
LA Chargers lose to AZ Cardinals 24-17 in preseason game
Holy Fire threatens Temescal Valley spa, leaves workers worried
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
More News