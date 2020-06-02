Man shot, killed during burglary attempt at South Philadelphia gun store, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA -- Police said one person is dead following a shooting during a burglary attempt inside a South Philadelphia gun store early Tuesday.

Officials said around 4:20 a.m. police were called to the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said a man was fatally shot at a South Philadelphia gun shop



Officers said when they arrived at the store they found a man on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Investigators said the gun shop owner told them he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt. He said he watched the security screen show three or four men use wire cutters to break through the gate and enter the store.

The owner said he pointed his gun at the man inside the store and fired, striking him in the head. The two to three other people ran from the scene.

Officials said another person arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police are unsure if this shooting is connected to the incident at this time.

Police said the owner of the gun store is cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaburglaryshootingu.s. & worldphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal cities extend Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
Riverside County sheriff takes a knee in solidarity with protesters
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from LA Mayor Garcetti, other local officials
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Protesters march through Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Psychological First Aid for your child in five steps
More TOP STORIES News