Man shot, killed in Temple City after dispute with neighbor, authorities say

By
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot after a dispute with a neighbor in Temple City Monday evening, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 6:06 p.m. in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities believe the incident started as a dispute between the victim and a neighbor, a man in his mid-40s, who was detained.

Investigators did not know what the dispute was about and are not looking for any other suspects, Lt. Robert Westphal said. Two witnesses were questioned.

A firearm was recovered, Westphal added.

The identity of the man killed was not immediately available.
