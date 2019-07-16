Man shot, killed in Temple City after dispute with neighbor, authorities say

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot after a dispute with a neighbor in Temple City Monday evening, authorities said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 6:06 p.m. in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.Authorities believe the incident started as a dispute between the victim and a neighbor, a man in his mid-40s, who was detained.Investigators did not know what the dispute was about and are not looking for any other suspects, Lt. Robert Westphal said. Two witnesses were questioned.A firearm was recovered, Westphal added.The identity of the man killed was not immediately available.