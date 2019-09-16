Man fatally shot near Santa Ana College, crashes car into campus parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot while driving a vehicle near Santa Ana College early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of N. Bristol Street at about 1 a.m.

The victim was shot while driving and crashed into the parking lot of Santa Ana College, according to Santa Ana police.

The car was seen resting on the bushes of the college's parking lot.

Details regarding a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

It was not known if the victim was the target of the shooting.

N. Bristol Street was closed in all directions from Washington Avenue to 17th Street as an investigation was underway.

It was not clear if the incident would impact classes at the college.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
