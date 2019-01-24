Man fatally shot outside strip club in Bassett

A man was fatally shot outside a strip club in Bassett early Thursday morning.Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators were called to a gentleman's club along Valley Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. following a report of shots fired.Responding deputies located one victim who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim was described as a man in his late 20s. His identity was not immediately released.The victim and another person were standing outside the club when a car heading westbound pulled up along the curb next to them, investigators said. That's when an occupant in the vehicle exited the car and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.Investigators are looking for additional witnesses to help track down the shooter.