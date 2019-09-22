Man fatally shot outside Tarzana home used as Airbnb, police say

By ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect remained at large after a man was shot and killed outside a Tarzana home used as an Airbnb Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 18000 block of Sugarman Street near Nestle Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

The male victim in his 20s was transported in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was a person inside the residence, but it wasn't clear if that person was involved or was a guest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the incident was a possible robbery, but that a home invasion did not occur.

There was no description of the suspect. The incident remained under investigation.
