Man fatally stabbed during argument with woman in Crenshaw

Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man during an argument in a Crenshaw alleyway on Thanksgiving Day.Los Angeles police responded to the alley behind the 4000 block of S. Nicolet Avenue at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man with stab wounds.The victim, who was in his early 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.Investigators said the stabbing happened during an argument between the victim and a female suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.A description of the woman was not released. She remains outstanding, authorities said.The incident is not believed to be gang related but an investigation is ongoing.