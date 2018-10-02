A man in his 20s was found fatally stabbed Monday evening in the parking lot outside the Rose Bowl, authorities said.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to parking lot K shortly after 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department said. The unidentified stabbing victim, who suffered two wounds, was pronounced dead that the scene.Witnesses told investigators the man was involved in a fight that other man, adding that others tried to break up the altercation.No arrest has been made in the case, and a description of the assailant was unavailable.No event was held at the venue Monday evening.