Man fatally stabbed in West Hollywood; suspect at large

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is on for a killer after a man was fatally stabbed in West Hollywood early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies found the victim in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. upon responding to a call about an assault.

The victim, described as an adult male, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned there was a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect. The verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which the victim was stabbed at least one time in the upper body, investigators said.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. A description of the suspect was not immediately available, and the murder weapon was not found at the scene.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
