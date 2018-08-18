Mead Valley: Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver after trying to carjack 2 other motorists

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mead Valley after he allegedly tried to carjack two other vehicles, authorities said. (Loudlabs IE)

By ABC7.com staff
MEAD VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening in Mead Valley after he allegedly tried to carjack two other motorists, authorities said.

The suspect was standing in a traffic lane near the intersection of Cajalco and Cowan roads when was hit by the side-view mirror of a passing sedan, said Sgt. Steve Licon, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol's Riverside area office.

According to investigators, the man tried to steal that car when the woman behind the wheel pulled over to see if he was injured. The driver turned off her vehicle, and the steering wheel locked as she and the suspect fought for control of it.

The man then ran back onto the road and tried to carjack a Denali, the CHP said. Whether it was a pickup truck or an SUV was unclear.

"The driver of that vehicle accelerated away," Licon told reporters at the scene. "The Hispanic male, for unknown reasons, lost his balance and fell into the westbound lane of Cajalco Road." He was then hit by a third vehicle, whose driver drove away.

The unidentified suspect died at the scene.

The drivers of the Denali and the third vehicle are being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at (909) 428-5400.
