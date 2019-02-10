Man fatally struck by suspected DUI driver near Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

A 54-year old man died after a car slammed into him near Disneyland Park in Anaheim Saturday night.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A 54-year old man died after a car slammed into him near Disneyland Park in Anaheim Saturday night.

Police say the man was walking along Disneyland Drive, near Katella Avenue, just after 11 p.m. when a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser jumped a curb, struck a pole and then slammed into an electrical box before striking the victim.

The victim, a resident of Fresno, suffered major injuries and was transported to UCI Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver, a 47-year-old La Mirada woman identified as Stefanie Lyn Bieser, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.

Bieser was booked at the Anaheim Detention Facility, and her bail was set at $100,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashpedestrian killedpedestrian struckAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fullerton crash: 10 hospitalized after driver plows into pedestrians
New rainstorm to soak Southland until late afternoon
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
VIDEO: Burglars steal from West Covina home being fumigated
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
Show More
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hemet
Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station in San Pedro
Anaheim Ducks fire coach Randy Carlyle amid losing streak
World's first LGBTQ Mariachi
Retired officer arrested in IE after firing at shoplifting suspect
More News