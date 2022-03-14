Video shows man get flung onto road trying to stop car burglary in San Francisco

By Dion Lim
EXCLUSIVE: Man flung onto street trying to stop car burglary in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- This isn't a dramatic Hollywood movie, it's a man trying to stop an auto burglary at a popular tourist destination in San Francisco, California, who gets hurt in the process.

Our sister station KGO-TV first obtained this exclusive dashcam footage hours after the incident around midday Sunday. San Francisco police confirm they responded to Hyde and Lombard Streets regarding a report of suspects breaking into vehicles.

Officers arrives on the scene and the vehicle fled the scene.

In the dashcam video from a witness, you can see a man, running toward the suspect's vehicle and jump onto the hood. The suspect vehicle quickly drives off and the man is flung into the street, appearing to his hit head on the pavement.



A police cruiser can be seen seconds later driving behind the suspect vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two male suspects in that suspect vehicle are still at large.

