Man found beaten, bloody on Tustin street after possible carjacking

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dazed and bleeding in the street in a Tustin neighborhood, possibly linked to an assault and carjacking.

Eyewitnesses think the man may have been tossed from a car after a carjacking.

The man was found in the street Monday night on Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park. Bystanders found him bleeding face-down in the roadway and tried to render aid, saying he was bleeding from his mouth and having trouble breathing.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.

A short time later, police were seen a few blocks away on Flint Drive questioning several individuals and processing an SUV for crime evidence. It wasn't immediately clear if the two crime scenes were in fact related.
