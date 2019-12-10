TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dazed and bleeding in the street in a Tustin neighborhood, possibly linked to an assault and carjacking.
Eyewitnesses think the man may have been tossed from a car after a carjacking.
The man was found in the street Monday night on Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park. Bystanders found him bleeding face-down in the roadway and tried to render aid, saying he was bleeding from his mouth and having trouble breathing.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.
A short time later, police were seen a few blocks away on Flint Drive questioning several individuals and processing an SUV for crime evidence. It wasn't immediately clear if the two crime scenes were in fact related.
Man found beaten, bloody on Tustin street after possible carjacking
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News