Man accused of shooting at police found dead after hours-long standoff in Bell Gardens

By ABC7.com staff
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead Thursday evening after allegedly opening fire at police officers and then barricading himself inside a home in Bell Gardens, police said.

Bell Gardens police said the suspect fired at officers after he and another suspect ran away from them when officers attempted to contact them at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers fired back at the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a house for several hours, police said.

There was a large police presence in the area of Jaboneria Road and Eastern Avenue. Officers were told the man was armed and threatened to kill himself.

The standoff led to a lockdown of local schools and the neighborhood.

Video shows SWAT officers firing tear gas and flash-bang grenades into an apartment later in the evening at approximately 7:16 p.m. The officers entered the residence and discovered the man dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was originally the subject of an arrest warrant.

He was not immediately identified.
