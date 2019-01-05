Man found dead following house fire in Sylmar, fire officials say

One person was found dead following a house fire in Sylmar Friday night, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
LAFD firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. at a one-story home in the 13200 block of N. Tripoli Avenue. Heavy fire was seen to the rear of the home, fire officials said.

It took firefighters 21 minutes to confine the flames and smoke.

LAFD officials later tweeted that a man's remains were discovered within the area of the home that was heavily damaged.

LAFD officials and investigators were on their way to the scene to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.
