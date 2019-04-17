Man found dead in Downey identified

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The man who was found dead in an industrial area of Downey has been identified.

Authorities identified the man as 43-year-old Gilbert Hooks Jr.

Hooks was found along Woodruff Avenue south of Stewart and Gray Road early Tuesday morning. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said there were no apparent signs of major injury or foul play. The cause of death was set to be determined by the coroner's office.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Richard Garcia at (562) 904-2330.

To submit anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
