Man found dead in possible hit-and-run in Pacoima

One man was found dead in Pacoima Monday morning in what may have possibly been a hit-and-run incident.
The body was found on San Fernando Road near Brandford Street when authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at about 6 a.m.
Police said the victim was in his 60s, possibly homeless and travelling with a bicycle.
If you have information on a suspect, you are asked to contact police.
