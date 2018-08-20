Man found dead in possible hit-and-run in Pacoima

EMBED </>More Videos

One man was found dead in Pacoima Monday morning in what may have possibly been a hit-and-run incident.

By ABC7.com staff
One man was found dead in Pacoima Monday morning in what may have possibly been a hit-and-run incident.

The body was found on San Fernando Road near Brandford Street when authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at about 6 a.m.

Police said the victim was in his 60s, possibly homeless and travelling with a bicycle.

If you have information on a suspect, you are asked to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodyhit and runPacoimaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colorado man claims pregnant wife strangled their daughters before he killed her
FBI: Man kidnapped from San Gabriel area, held for $2M ransom
New video released of deadly downtown LA hit-and-run
Missing LA County Fire Department captain died by self-inflicted gunshot wound
Mexican state confirms man arrested by ICE in IE is wanted for homicide
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Metrolink train strikes and kills person in Atwater Village
Show More
Police find meth in car after man passes out at OC McD's drive-thru
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in 3 SoCal areas
Tommy Lasorda to be honored with Celebration of Life award
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
More News