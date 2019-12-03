Man found dead in Hesperia street after report of shots fired, authorities say

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Hesperia after a body was found lying in the street Monday evening, authorities said.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Smoke Tree Street and Hesperia Road at around 6:30 p.m.Upon arrival, they found a man dead in the middle of Smoke Tree Street.Nearby deputies were caring for an infant and removing a baby carrier from a vehicle, then taking that child away from the scene.Homicide investigators were also called to the location.Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.