Man found dead near business in Hawthorne

An investigation is underway in Hawthorne, where a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Inglewood and Rosecrans avenues.The man, whose identity was not immediately released, died near a business shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities said.No further details were available. If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).