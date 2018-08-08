Man found dead near business in Hawthorne

An investigation is underway in Hawthorne, where a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Inglewood and Rosecrans avenues.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, died near a business shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

No further details were available. If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
