Man found dead on 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore; woman taken into custody

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is in custody in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore Saturday.

The incident happened on the southbound side of the freeway at about 7 a.m. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call about a distraught woman running across lanes near a box truck. When officials arrived, they discovered the man's body in the driver's seat of the truck, and they took the woman into custody.

The death is being investigated as a potential homicide. CHP officials said no suspects are outstanding in the incident.

It's unclear how the man died.
