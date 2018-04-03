A man was found fatally shot in a car early Tuesday morning after the vehicle crashed through a metal security gate at a business in El Monte, authorities said.El Monte Police Department officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a traffic collision in the 12300 block of Valley Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The officers discovered the driver suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, the news release said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.No weapon was recovered and a description of the shooter was unavailable, authorities said.The investigation continued at the scene throughout the morning and prompted the closure of Valley Boulevard between Durfee and Temple avenues. The 605 Freeway off-ramp at Valley Boulevard was also shut down.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.