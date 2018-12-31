Homicide investigation launched after man found fatally shot in Norwalk

By ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway in Norwalk on New Year's Eve after a man was discovered shot to death, sheriff's officials say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives are responding to the 14300 block of Carmenita Road to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone who may know more about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
