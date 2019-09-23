Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Riverside, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead inside a vehicle after being shot several times in Riverside early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood on the 3300 block of Russell Street just after 2 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and the victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed. Police said he was shot several times.

Further details on what led to the shooting or suspect information was not immediately available.

Police have not made any arrests.
