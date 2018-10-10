Man found in City of Industry after going missing while out on delivery in Brea

A search is underway for an upland man who apparently vanished while making a delivery in the city of Brea on Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
An Upland man who apparently vanished while out on a delivery in the city of Brea has been found in the City of Industry one day later, according to family.

Cole Barrett, 47, was found by a family friend near a Carl's Jr. restaurant close to his workplace, his wife told Eyewitness News on Wednesday. He is in the custody of authorities and being evaluated.

A co-worker who spotted Barrett earlier in the morning described him as "disheveled and tired" but didn't realize that he had been reported missing. When he learned that Barrett was missing, he reported the sighting and the search moved to City of Industry.

Barrett made a scheduled delivery for a construction-type company in the area of Midbury Street and Sandalwood Drive on Tuesday but never checked back in with his employer, according to Brea police.

The man's vehicle was located near the delivery site, but Barrett was nowhere to be found.

Authorities were contacted by the employer shortly before 3 p.m., and a house-to-house search began. Detectives also searched the hills just north of the area with a bloodhound but were unsuccessful in finding Barrett.



Authorities said there were no signs of foul play but the incident is"unusual."

Barrett has no history of going missing and no known history of mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brea Police Department at 714-990-7625.
