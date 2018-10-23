Colton PD is working a homicide investigation near Sperry Dr. and H St- Sperry Dr will be closed between Valley Blvd and Fairway Dr until further notice. pic.twitter.com/xeHUXcmMai — ColtonPD (@Colton_PD) October 23, 2018

A homicide investigation is underway in the city of Colton on Tuesday after a man was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds.At about 7:30 a.m., Colton police responded to Sperry Drive, south of Fairway Drive, where a man's body with gunshot wounds was found in an alleyway behind an apartment building.Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.Sperry Drive between Valley Boulevard and Fairway Drive was closed while officials conducted their investigation.