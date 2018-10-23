Homicide investigation launched after body of man found in Colton alleyway

Colton police officers investigate a suspected homicide in the city of Colton on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway in the city of Colton on Tuesday after a man was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

At about 7:30 a.m., Colton police responded to Sperry Drive, south of Fairway Drive, where a man's body with gunshot wounds was found in an alleyway behind an apartment building.


Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

Sperry Drive between Valley Boulevard and Fairway Drive was closed while officials conducted their investigation.
