Man found shot to death in Huntington Park

A man was found shot to death in Huntington Park Monday afternoon.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives responded around 1:43 p.m. to the 2400 block of Palm Place on a shooting report. They found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The circumstances of his death and description of any possible suspects were not immediately available. The victim's identity has not been released.Detectives from the Homicide Bureau are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.