Man found shot to death at Compton Community College in suspected road rage incident

A man was found dead at Compton Community College Saturday night in what authorities believe was the result of a road rage incident.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found dead at Compton Community College Saturday night in what authorities believe was the result of a road rage incident.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detective learned that deputies from the Compton station were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash in the area. As they were responding, the call changed to a gunshot victim.

Those deputies were sent to the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the incident started in the South Santa Fe Avenue area and turned into a road rage confrontation. They believe the victim was chased by a suspect, climbed over the fence and then was shot on the college campus.

No suspect description was available, and no murder weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road rageshootingman shotman killedComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News