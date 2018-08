Long Beach police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 710 Freeway overnight and found a man shot to death at the scene.Police received a call around midnight regarding the wreck along the freeway near Anaheim Street. A man was found shot to death on the ground near the car. A homicide investigation was launched.Both sides of Anaheim Street were shut down between Harbor and Oregon streets. The street was reopened around 8 a.m.