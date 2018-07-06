Man found stabbed to death on Santa Monica bus stop bench

(Shutterstock)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Monica police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on a bus stop bench early Friday.

According to police, the 40-year-old victim was found on the bench at a bus stop in front of St. John's Hospital, located at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd.

The man was initially discovered by the hospital's security staff. Medical personnel at the hospital determined that the victim was dead, police said.

Investigators said the man suffered a wound to his upper torso, and the death has been deemed suspicious.

There was no immediate information on a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimestabbinghomicide investigationSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News