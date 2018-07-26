Man found with weapons, ammo before 2016 LA Pride Parade sentenced

Man found with weapons, ammo hours before 2016 LA Pride Parade sentenced to 7 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

The man found in Santa Monica hours before the 2016 Gay Pride Parade with weapons, ammunition and more was sentenced to seven years in prison. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man found in Santa Monica hours before the 2016 LA Pride Parade with weapons, ammunition and more was sentenced to seven years in prison.

James Howell pleaded no contest to three charges on Wednesday - one count each of unlawful assault weapon activity, possession of a destructive device on a public road or highway and possession of a destructive device. He was then immediately sentenced to seven years and four months in state prison.

MORE: Suspect with arsenal in car in Santa Monica was on probation
EMBED More News Videos

James Howell, who police said was taken into custody in Santa Monica after several weapons and chemicals were found in his car, was recently arrested for threatening his neighbor with a gun in Indiana.



The 22-year-old was arrested in his car before the 2016 parade. He told detectives he planned to attend the parade in West Hollywood, but he has never admitted he planned to harm anyone.

Inside Howell's Acura sedan with Indiana license plates, authorities found three assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and ammunition along with a five-gallon bucket with chemicals that could have been used to make an improvised explosive device, police said.

According to court documents, Howell also had a buck knife, a Taser, a black hood, handcuffs and a security badge in his car.

MORE: Ex-boyfriend of Santa Monica weapons suspect says he pulled gun on him
EMBED More News Videos

The ex-boyfriend of James Howell, an Indiana man who police said was found with several weapons in Santa Monica, said the man pulled a gun on him during a dispute.


This was one day after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando which claimed 49 lives. Security was increased at the LA Pride Parade as a result of the Orlando massacre and Howell's arrest.

One day after the charges were filed against him in Los Angeles, Howell was charged with sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl in Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported in 2016.

According to the Star, Indiana officials believe Howell left for California after learning he was under investigation in the molestation case. Citing court documents and the victim's family, the newspaper also reported that Howell threatened to kill himself, members of the victim's family and police if they tried to arrest him.

The status of the Indiana case was not immediately known.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestweaponslgbtparadegunsexplosives foundLos AngelesSanta MonicaLos Angeles CountyWest Hollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man found with weapons, ammo before 2016 LA Pride Parade sentenced
Ex of Santa Monica weapons suspect says he pulled gun on him
Suspect with arsenal in car in Santa Monica was on probation
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News