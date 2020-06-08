Health & Fitness

Man puts cellphone charger up his penis, gets it stuck in his bladder

An x-ray revealed that the man had a two-foot-long charging cable in his bladder -- inserted via his urethra.

(Courtesy Dr. Walliul Islam)

An Indian man who went to hospital with abdominal pain had inserted a mobile phone charger cable into his penis, a doctor who treated him told CNN on Monday.

The man visited a hospital in northeastern India last month, claiming he had ingested some earphones, said Dr. Walliul Islam, a general surgeon at the hospital.

But when the cord didn't appear despite the patient being prescribed laxatives, doctors resorted to surgery.

"He came to us after five days, (and) despite passing stool several times the cable did not come out. We then conducted an endoscopy but still couldn't find anything. As the patient complained of severe pain, we decided to perform surgery and found that there was nothing in his intestine," Islam told CNN.

MORE: Man's missing dentures were found stuck in his throat 8 days after surgery
EMBED More News Videos

Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week


It was at that point that an x-ray revealed the man to have a two-foot-long charging cable in his bladder -- inserted via his urethra, the tube that leads from the penis to the bladder.

"Then I made an incision there and took out the cord, which was actually a charging cable over 2 feet long," Islam said.

"If he had been honest then it would have saved us the trouble and we could have treated him sooner."

The patient has been discharged and is fine, according to Islam.

"I have read that people used to get sexual gratification by inserting instruments through the penis. This is one such case, and the psychiatrist can help him beyond this point," Islam added.

MORE: Mom rushes 7-year-old son to ER after he swallows AirPod
EMBED More News Videos

A 7-year-old Georgia boy is learning a tough lesson after he swallowed one of his AirPod wireless headphones.



MORE: Woman has surgery after dreaming she swallowed ring, waking up to discover she actually did
EMBED More News Videos

A San Diego woman had surgery after dreaming she was forced to eat her engagement ring and waking up to discover that she had actually eaten it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbizarremedicalsurgerycellphoneu.s. & worldindia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SoCal holds memorials for George Floyd
State superintendent releases guidance for reopening CA schools
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Thousands of LA protesters won't be charged over curfew
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Peaceful demonstrations continue Monday in LA, across SoCal
Brush fire scorches 75 acres in Castaic
Show More
BTS and its 'Army' donate more than $2 million to Black Lives Matter
SoCal weather: Fire danger weather returns Monday
Sheriff: Resident helped tackle ambush shooter in Santa Cruz County
Organizers of Venice memorial call for eradication of racism in society
Professor explains bias behind reports that say youth of color are more dangerous
More TOP STORIES News