Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl at an Office Max store in Irvine. (Irvine Police Department)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The search is on for a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl at an Office Max store in Irvine.

The incident occurred on Aug. 14 at a store location on Jamboree Road.

The girl was at the store with her mother but was in an aisle alone when the man touched her inappropriately while asking what she was shopping for. He quickly left the scene.

The suspect is described as being of Indian descent, in his 40s or 50s, 160 to 170 pounds and around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve dress shirt, dark colored pants, and black dress shoes. He was also wearing dark blue or black glasses.

If you have any relevant information about this crime, you're urged to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingsearchchild annoyanceteenagerIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Woman hospitalized after being shot at San Gabriel home
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
Show More
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
Lawsuit dropped against off-duty officer who fired gun in OC
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More News