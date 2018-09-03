Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --The search is on for a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl at an Office Max store in Irvine.
The incident occurred on Aug. 14 at a store location on Jamboree Road.
The girl was at the store with her mother but was in an aisle alone when the man touched her inappropriately while asking what she was shopping for. He quickly left the scene.
The suspect is described as being of Indian descent, in his 40s or 50s, 160 to 170 pounds and around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve dress shirt, dark colored pants, and black dress shoes. He was also wearing dark blue or black glasses.
If you have any relevant information about this crime, you're urged to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.