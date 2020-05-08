Man hit and killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas -- A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport Thursday night, authorities said.

The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392, a Boeing 737 arriving from Dallas, reported seeing a person on Runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, shortly after the jet touched down at 8:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA says the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials do not believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on the runway at the time of the incident, but they're working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to the incident.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight's flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsman killedperson killedsouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
April unemployment rate could reach 16%, US economists say
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
SoCal businesses turn to steep discounts to keep afloat
As CA businesses gradually reopen, OC official urges faster action
Residuals causing former SoCal actor to lose unemployment benefits
Show More
Lanes reopen after 1 killed on 210 in Sylmar
Hawaii arresting rogue tourists for violating quarantine
Dr. Barbara Ferrer: LA County's health director talks about challenges of reopening
Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
More TOP STORIES News