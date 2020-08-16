texas news

Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after Austin-area officer involved shooting

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Three police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference on Sunday that officers responded to a call at a home off Natalie Cove from a mother who said her son kicked in the door of the home.

The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown, remain in the home held by the suspect, authorities said.

Harmon said when officers arrived they were met with gunfire and taken to a local hospital. All three officers were in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. At least one officer will remain in the hospital overnight.

It is unclear if the suspect was injured.

"We want to end this peaceful for everyone involved," Harmon said. "Our main goal is to bring this to a peaceful resolution."

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details.

There are some social media posts the suspect made but Harmon did not go into details.

"I have been made aware of that," said Harmon when asked about social media posts. "I have not actually seen those, but I guess at some point, there was a Facebook Live streamed by the suspect."

The city of Cedar Park has asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive, the city said on Twitter. The Cedar Park police and fire departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, the post said.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, which is still active.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
