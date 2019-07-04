El Monte: Man sought for impersonating officer, sexually assaulting woman

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is being sought for allegedly impersonating an officer and sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop in El Monte, police said Wednesday.The crime happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Durfee and Magnolia avenues.El Monte police said the suspect initiated a traffic stop of the victim using a brown or green police-style Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue emergency lights and sirens on the dashboard.When the suspect contacted the victim, he asked her for her driver's license and registration. The suspect then had the victim exit her vehicle. While outside of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and then released her.The suspect drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.Police said the woman reported the crime a day later because she believed the incident was committed by a real police officer and was scared to come forward.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and muscular. He has brown eyes, black hair and a possible goatee. He also has tattoos, including three teardrops underneath his right eye and an "8"-cue ball on the side of his neck, as well as a burn mark on his right thumb.Anyone with information regarding the incident or similar incidents is being asked to contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-580-2172. Tips may also be submitted via email at tips@empd.org.