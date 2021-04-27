Man killed by police in bizarre Hollywood confrontation had been shot by officers before

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed by police in Hollywood identified

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details are emerging about a bizarre situation in Hollywood over the weekend that ended with police shooting and killing a man in the middle of the afternoon.

The man has been identified as 34-year old Richard Solitro.

Police say he was wearing body armor Saturday, when he intentionally backed his car - which was covered in writing - into a squad car heading to another call.

Witnesses say he got out with his hand behind his back and started counting down.

RELATED: Man wearing body armor shot, killed by police in Hollywood after confrontation
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles police said officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor in Hollywood Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.



That's when police opened fire.

No weapon was recovered.

Remarkably, this was not the first time Solitro had been shot by police.

He was also shot by officers in Rhode Island in 2018 after pointing a replica gun at an officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyrhode islandlos angeles police departmentpolice shootinglapdofficer involved shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Construction crane topples into Rancho Palos Verdes home
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Angels' Ohtani achieves feat not seen since Babe Ruth
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
Show More
Judge rejects warning claims by family of man killed in Malibu Creek State Park
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
New mass-vaccination site opens at OC's Great Park
Desperate search underway for LA girl, 12, missing since February
Baby abandoned in Irwindale 30 years ago reunites with family
More TOP STORIES News