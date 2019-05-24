Corona police release sketch of man suspected of making sexual comments to 11-year-old girl

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Corona are trying to identify a man suspected of making sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl on a sidewalk Wednesday.Police say he approached the girl and made sexual comments at about 8:15 a.m. as she walked in the area of Curry Court and Parkview Drive.Officers released a computer generated sketch of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic in his 20s with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.The man may have a Golden Retriever and has been seen in a blue car with tinted windows, possibly a Toyota Prius hatchback.