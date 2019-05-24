Corona police release sketch of man suspected of making sexual comments to 11-year-old girl

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Corona are trying to identify a man suspected of making sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl on a sidewalk Wednesday.

Police say he approached the girl and made sexual comments at about 8:15 a.m. as she walked in the area of Curry Court and Parkview Drive.

Officers released a computer generated sketch of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic in his 20s with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

The man may have a Golden Retriever and has been seen in a blue car with tinted windows, possibly a Toyota Prius hatchback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countysearchchildren
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News