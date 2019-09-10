65-year-old man critically injured after being struck by 2 hit-and-drivers in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 65-year-old man is in dire condition after he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles Monday night, police said.

The first crash occurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Broadway.

Los Angeles police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Century Boulevard and hit the man.

The force of the impact moved the victim further onto the road, where he was struck by another hit-and-run driver.

It appeared the man was using a walker when he was struck crossing the street.

The man suffered major internal injuries and was not expected to survive, police said.

Police had no suspect vehicle description.
