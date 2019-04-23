fight

'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight

ORLANDO, Florida -- Instead of baskets and chocolate, a person in an Easter bunny suit delivered fists and haymakers when he got in between a fight with a man and a woman.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, a scrum appears to take place in downtown Orlando. Just as combatants fall to the ground, the Easter bunny runs in and tries breaking it up.

The furry white knight then starts wailing at the man's torso. A police officer nearby breaks up the fight and the bunny steps away.

"The Easter bunny's shaking," one onlooker is heard saying on the video.

Antoine McDonald, the man in the bunny suit, described the moment when he was trying to break up the fight.

"So I got over there so I could break up the fight, and he got on top of her and hit her. So I had to try a different method, basically, to break up the fight, which actually worked," McDonald said.

When officers arrived, they thought it was a prank.

"The officer came up to me and said, 'If you do that again, I'm going to arrest you and the damned bunny suit.' It was a real deal," McDonald said.

It's not known whether this fight was for real, but the sight of the gentle Easter symbol throwing hands is knocking out folks watching it.

WFTV in Orlando reported police didn't make any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridafightmascotu.s. & worldinstagramcaught on cameraeaster
FIGHT
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. youth baseball game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News