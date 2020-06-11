Man in grave condition after fire erupts at Sawtelle apartment building

A man was in grave condition after a fire erupted at a two-story apartment building in Sawtelle Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the apartment building at about 10:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Armacost Avenue.

Crews pulled out a man from the fire that was in one unit on the second floor of the building.

The patient, approximately 30 years old, was taken to a hospital in grave condition after paramedics "initiated immediate advanced life-saving medical care."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
